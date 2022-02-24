UrduPoint.com

Japanese Security Council Emergency Meeting Convened Due To Russian Operation - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Japanese Security Council Emergency Meeting Convened Due to Russian Operation - Reports

An emergency meeting of the Japanese National Security Council is convened in connection with the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) An emergency meeting of the Japanese National Security Council is convened in connection with the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the agency, the task force on gathering information on the situation in Ukraine was reorganized into a crisis response task force.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Putin authorizes military operation in eastern Ukr ..

Putin authorizes military operation in eastern Ukrain

7 minutes ago
 Lukashenko to Hold Meeting With Military - Reports

Lukashenko to Hold Meeting With Military - Reports

33 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Calls on West to Close Airspace Against ..

Zelenskyy Calls on West to Close Airspace Against Backdrop of Russia's Special O ..

1 minute ago
 PNCA to organize puppet show tomorrow

PNCA to organize puppet show tomorrow

1 minute ago
 IRSA releases112915 cusecs water

IRSA releases112915 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 Belarus leader Lukashenko to meet with his army ch ..

Belarus leader Lukashenko to meet with his army chiefs: Minsk

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>