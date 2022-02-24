- Home
- World
- News
- Japanese Security Council Emergency Meeting Convened Due to Russian Operation - Reports
Japanese Security Council Emergency Meeting Convened Due To Russian Operation - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 12:20 PM
An emergency meeting of the Japanese National Security Council is convened in connection with the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing sources
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) An emergency meeting of the Japanese National Security Council is convened in connection with the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing sources.
According to the agency, the task force on gathering information on the situation in Ukraine was reorganized into a crisis response task force.