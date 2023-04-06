Japanese Self-Defense Forces' Helicopter Disappears Near Miyako Island - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A heicopter of the ground forces of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces disappeared from radar not far from the island of Miyako in the southern Okinawa prefecture, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing sources in the defense ministry.

There were no reports considering the number of people on board and the helicopter's type so far.

The self-defense forces of Japan are gathering information at the moment.