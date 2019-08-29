Japanese, South Korean Culture Ministers Meet Amid Escalating Trade Row

The South Korean and Japanese culture ministers met on Thursday for talks on cultural cooperation amid an escalating trade row between their nations, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The South Korean and Japanese culture ministers met on Thursday for talks on cultural cooperation amid an escalating trade row between their nations, media said.

South Korea's Park Yang-woo and Masahiko Shibayama of Japan were seen posing for a photo prior to their meeting at a convention center in the city of Incheon, located west of Seoul, according to the Yonhap news Agency.

The two countries have been entangled in a diplomatic row after a South Korean court ordered Japanese firms to compensate the victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945.

Last month, Japan restricted exports to South Korea of materials used in the electronics industry but denied the move was a retaliatory measure. Both countries have since dropped each other from their lists of preferential trade partners and decided against extending a deal on military intelligence sharing.