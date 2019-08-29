UrduPoint.com
Japanese, South Korean Diplomats Discuss Trade Tensions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:47 PM

Director-General of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Kenji Kanasugi and his South Korean counterpart, Kim Jung-han, discussed in Seoul on Thursday bilateral trade tensions over the South Korean stance on compensations for World War II forced labor used by Japanese companies, Japanese media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Director-General of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Kenji Kanasugi and his South Korean counterpart, Kim Jung-han, discussed in Seoul on Thursday bilateral trade tensions over the South Korean stance on compensations for World War II forced labor used by Japanese companies, Japanese media reported.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Kanasugi pointed out that South Korea should make the first step toward reconciliation of the trade tensions and stop violating international law.

The Japanese diplomat also stressed that the talks had failed to reach a mutually acceptable compromise on the issue so far.

He added that Japan and South Korea would continue to hold consultations on settling the trade differences.

During the visit to Seoul, Kanasugi also reportedly met South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon, with the parties having re-affirmed their commitment - along with the United States - to closely cooperate on the North Korean issue.

The relations between Japan and South Korea dampened last year after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

The ties became even more tense in July, when Japan canceled preferential treatment for the exports of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride, which are vital for the production of semiconductors and displays, to South Korea.

In August, Tokyo decided to remove Seoul from the list of trade partners that have preferences in importing Japanese technologies and high-tech products from August 28. Japan has cited security concerns as the reason behind its decision, saying it suspected Seoul of exporting double-purpose goods to Pyongyang in betrayal of Tokyo's confidence. Seoul retaliated by excluding Japan from its list of favored trade partners with facilitated export conditions.

