Japanese, South Korean Foreign Ministers Discuss North Korea, Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 10:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong discussed North Korea and bilateral relations at a meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii, the Japanese Foreign Ministry informs.

"The Ministers reaffirmed the importance of cooperation between Japan and the Republic of Korea, as well as trilateral cooperation with the US, for stability in the region, starting from the situation around North Korea, " the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers agreed that Japan and South Korea should work on improving bilateral relations.

Hayashi Yoshimasa and Chung Eui-yong also participated in trilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hawaii on Saturday. Blinken said at a news conference in Honolulu after that talks that Washington condemned North Korea's missile tests but was open to dialogue with Pyongyang without preconditions.

