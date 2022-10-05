Japanese, South Korean Leaders to Discuss N.Korean Missile Launches on October 6 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold phone talks on October 6 to discuss North Korea's missile launches, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

The leaders are expected to confirm close cooperation in response to the missile launches, which Japanese government sources said was seen as a military provocation, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, the first time it has done so in five years. It sailed over northern Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean, putting the country on edge.

The North has launched 23 missiles this year, four of them last week. The latest launch saw the missile fly for 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles), farther than previous launches. The projectiles tested last week flew between 300 and 400 kilometers.