Japanese Suspected In Train Attack Claims To Imitate Comic Book Villain Joker - Reports

Mon 01st November 2021 | 12:51 PM

Kyota Hattori, who attacked people on an express train in Tokyo on Halloween night, admitted to imitating Joker, comic book villain and Batman's nemesis, media reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Kyota Hattori, who attacked people on an express train in Tokyo on Halloween night, admitted to imitating Joker, comic book villain and Batman's nemesis, media reported on Monday.

On Sunday, Tokyo police arrested a young man who started brandishing a knife in a train and then spilled and burnt combustible fluid. The man was also reported to have sprayed hydrochloric acid in a car. At least 17 people were injured in the incident. One of the victims, an elderly man, is currently unconscious.

According to Kyodo news, the assailant told investigators that he tried to be dressed like the Joker wearing a purple suit in the comics.

He also intended to re-create the scene from the 2019 movie "Joker." Two hours before committing the crime, Hattori visited the Shibuya ward, where Halloween was especially widely celebrated before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man reportedly chose an express train for the attack due to a large number of people inside and long intervals between stations, which made it difficult for passengers to escape. Hattori also said that he regretted not killing anyone. According to the media, he wanted to kill people to be sentenced to death.

