Japanese Taiko Drum Group To Hit Beijing Stage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Japanese Taiko drum group to hit Beijing stage

Kodo, a renowned Japanese Taiko drum group, will hit the stage at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center on Saturday and Sunday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Kodo, a renowned Japanese Taiko drum group, will hit the stage at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Titled "Evolution," the show belongs to Kodo's "One Earth Tour 2019," and is under the artistic direction of Japan's Kabuki actor Tamasaburo Bando.

At the 120-minute drum show, Kodo will bring audiences a total of 11 repertoires, including "O-Daiko," "Monochrome," and "Ayaori." The ticket for the show ranges from 99 Yuan (14.39 U.S. Dollars) to 1,080 yuan.

The group made its debut in 1981 in Berlin and has performed for more than 6,000 times in over 50 countries across the world. Among them, 3,900 performances are under the theme of "One Earth" to express Kodo's wishes of crossing the barriers of language and culture.

Before coming to Beijing, Kodo performed in Shanghai and Guangzhou.

