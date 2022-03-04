Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, has been ordered by the Japanese Supreme Court to pay 1.39 billion yen ($12 million) in damages to about 3,600 people affected by the 2011 nuclear accident, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday

According to the news agency, four justices of the court's Second Petty Bench on Wednesday unanimously turned down an appeal made by the operator. The decision covers three-class action lawsuits.

The ruling marks the first time that TEPCO has been ordered to pay damages.

Meanwhile, another ruling on the state's responsibility with regards to the accident is still pending in the court.

On March 11, 2011, Japan was hit by a 9.0 magnitude offshore earthquake that triggered a 46-foot tsunami and a subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant in the Fukushima prefecture.

The disaster resulted in 22,200 people dead or missing.