TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper on Tuesday that he would not provide any preliminary assessments of Russia's claims that Ukraine was going to carry out a provocation using a "dirty bomb," and Western statements about the falsity of such allegations.

"I would like to refrain from giving any preliminary assessments of this (the "dirty bomb" issue)," Hayashi told the media outlet, when asked to comment on the relevant statements by Russia and Western countries.

At the same time, the Japanese top diplomat reportedly did not rule out that Moscow allegedly might use such allegations against Kiev as "an excuse for further escalation of the situation." He also recalled that the United States, the United Kingdom and France believed Russia's claims to be false.

"Any escalation by Russia cannot be justified, and Japan intends to closely monitor the situation with great concern," Hayashi was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed to his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts his concern that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, in order to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction. According to the sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of this plan under the guidance of its Western curators, with the work to create the bomb already at the final stage.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in turn, denied the allegations and said that Kiev remained committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty. The top diplomats of France, the UK, and the US also rejected Russia's claims as false and said that "the world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation."