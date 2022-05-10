Japanese Top Diplomat to Visit Germany on May 11-15 to Attend G7 Ministerial Summit

UrduPoint.com

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit Germany on May 11-15 to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) ministerial meeting, Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit Germany on May 11-15 to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) ministerial meeting, Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the upcoming summit, we expect a transparent exchange of views on pressing international issues, including the situation in Ukraine with G7 partners, which share core values and principles. Also taking this opportunity, Foreign Minister Hayashi intends to hold district meetings with his counterparts from individual countries, seeking to expand cooperation," the statement read.

The meeting of G7 foreign ministers will convene on May 12-14 at the Weissenhaus Castle in the northernmost German state of Schleswig-Holstein.

The gathering will be the second summit of the G7 top diplomats conducted under the German presidency, which will end in 2022.

The previous summit of the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union took place on March 4. Back then, the meeting focused on the Ukrainian crisis, with a declaration issued afterwards decrying Russia's military operation and the alleged support from Belarus.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will host and lead the other two G7 ministerial meetings, one at the United Nations General Assembly in September and another one in November.

