Japanese Tourists' Trip to Kuril Islands Postponed Due to Organizational Reasons - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) A pilot trip of Japanese tourists to the islands of Kunashir and Iturup, scheduled for October 11-16, was postponed for organizational and technical reasons, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said the Russian side had postponed the first trip of Japanese tourists to Kunashir and Iturup. For the trip participants, the tour was to have begun Wednesday with a visit to Hokkaido, from October 11 to 13, tourists were to visit Kunashir, October 14-15 - Iturup, on October 16 the group was scheduled to return to Japan. In a statement, the Japanese ministry noted that the new travel dates would be agreed later.

"Currently, discussions are ongoing with the Japanese side on the dates for a pilot tour to the islands of Kunashir and Iturup in the framework of establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands in accordance with the agreements of the two countries' leaders reached during their meetings in Osaka in June this year and Vladivostok in September this year," the Russian ministry said.

"It was not possible to implement this project in the previously discussed period (October 11-15 this year) due to a number of organizational and technical circumstances of the sides. The preparation of the event is actively ongoing. Its dates will be announced in the very near future after final coordination through diplomatic channels," it said.