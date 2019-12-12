UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Transgender Official Wins Lawsuit On Use Of Female Toilets At Work - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:31 PM

Japanese Transgender Official Wins Lawsuit on Use of Female Toilets at Work - Reports

A court in Japan ruled a transgender female ministry official's exclusion from using the female workplace restrooms illegal and ordered the government to pay $12,000 in compensation, Japanese media reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) A court in Japan ruled a transgender female ministry official's exclusion from using the female workplace restrooms illegal and ordered the government to pay $12,000 in compensation, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

The Tokyo District Court's ruling became the first in Japan to satisfy a grievance over discrimination at the workplace based on gender identity, the Kyodo news agency said, citing the plaintiff's lawyers.

A formerly male-identifying employee of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has reportedly identified as female and dressed like one since 2009. She was allowed to use the women's locker rooms, but the toilets were off limits due to some of her female colleagues feeling uncomfortable by sharing them with a transgender person.

Therefore, she was forced to either use the gender-neutral toilets, those for disabled people or walk to the female restrooms located two or three floors away from her department. A superior at the ministry also allegedly suggested that the individual "become a man again."

According to the reports, the transgender politician asked for help from the National Personnel Authority, a body responsible for protecting the interests of civil servants, but was rejected. She filed a lawsuit in 2015.

The court ruled the ban illegal and mandated that the government pay the plaintiff 1.32 million Yen in damages, the media added.

Related Topics

Lawyers Man Tokyo Superior Japan Women 2015 Media From Government Industry Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

26 clinics of quacks sealed in Lahore

39 seconds ago

SPEL gets best quality award

41 seconds ago

Wedding Halls Association delegation calls on Kara ..

44 seconds ago

Delegation visits Lahore Waste Management Company ..

46 seconds ago

Ebola cases sharply up in eastern DR Congo

5 minutes ago

Erdogan Vows to Build Istanbul Canal Despite Objec ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.