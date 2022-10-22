UrduPoint.com

Japanese Troops To Train In Australia Under Reciprocal Access Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Japanese Troops to Train in Australia Under Reciprocal Access Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Japan will send troops for a joint training in northern Australia as part of a bilateral agreement on enhancing defense activities in each other's territories, the prime ministers of both countries said in a joint statement after a meeting on Saturday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met in the Australian city of Perth and reaffirmed the Special Strategic Partnership status of bilateral relations, according to the joint statement released by the Australian government.

"They decided to continue to identify ways to enhance interoperability, including through expanding existing military exercises and training. They instructed ministers to build on the Reciprocal Access Agreement as early as possible once it enters into force, including enhancing defence activities in each other's territories. They welcomed the announcement that Japan Self-Defense Forces will train and exercise in northern Australia to increase interoperability with the Australian Defence Force," the statement read.

Australia and Japan remain committed to deepening bilateral defense collaboration in space, cyberspace, information sharing and regional capacity-building toward a "free and open Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and resilient," the two leaders said.

Albanese supported Kishida's determination to reinforce Japan's defense capabilities within the next five years by increasing its defense budget.

They signed a update to the 2007 Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, which will determine the development of bilateral defense and security relations for the next 10 years.

Kishida's visit to Australia will last until Sunday. Albanese has already visited Japan twice: the first time - immediately after his election in May this year to participate in the Quad summit, and the second time when he went to the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27. Kishida had his Australian visit planned for January of this year but had to reschedule due to the COVID-19 situation in Australia.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Australia Budget Visit Perth Japan January May September Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia to chase 200 against ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia to chase 200 against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

2 hours ago
 Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior League

2 hours ago
 Railways Minister Saad Rafique not happy over Imra ..

Railways Minister Saad Rafique not happy over Imran Khan's disqualification

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zeal ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to continue building on mutually benefici ..

Pakistan to continue building on mutually beneficial cooperation with FATF membe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.