Japanese, Ukrainian Defense Ministers to Meet Wednesday - Kishi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Taran on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, March 17, we will hold an in-person meeting of the ministers of defense of Japan and Ukraine," Kishi said at a Tuesday press conference.

Japan's defense minister said the two countries will benefit from holding discussions on the regional situation, particularly in what concerns the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

Kishi expressed hope that a deeper understanding of the situation in the region will allow both Ukraine and Japan to develop exchanges in the defense field.

Earlier this month Chinese media reported that Japan was considering sending troops to the East China Sea amid a surge in Chinese activity near the contested Senkaku Islands.