Japanese, US, Australian, Philippine Defense Chiefs Hold First Four-Way Meeting - Ministry

Defense ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and the Philippines held their first quadrilateral meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore, the Japanese Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Defense ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and the Philippines held their first quadrilateral meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

"On June 3, 2023, (Japanese) Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu, who is visiting Singapore for attending the... Shangri-La Dialogue, held a meeting for approximately 35 minutes... with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Philippine Senior Undersecretary and Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Carlito Galvez, and U.

S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. It was the inaugural defense ministerial meeting between these four countries," the statement read.

The parties discussed regional matters of common interest as well as "opportunities to expand cooperation," and reaffirmed their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the statement said.