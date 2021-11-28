UrduPoint.com

Japanese, US Defense, Foreign Ministers May Have Talks In January 2022 - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Japanese, US Defense, Foreign Ministers May Have Talks in January 2022 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Japan and the United States are mulling the visit of the Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi to the US to meet with the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in January 2022, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing Japanese government sources.

The talks are reported to revolve around strengthening of the bilateral cooperation in countering China's growing military assertiveness, as well as implementation of denuclearization of North Korea and keeping peace in the Taiwan Strait, according to sources.

A similar two-plus-two security meeting was held in Tokyo in March 2021. The next meeting was planned to take place by the end of 2021, but later it was decided to postpone the event.

