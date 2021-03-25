UrduPoint.com
Japanese, US Diplomats Held Phone Consultations After North Korean Missile Launches -Kyodo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Senior Japanese and US diplomats held telephone consultations after North Korean ballistic missile launches, Kyodo news agency reported.

Head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Takehiro Funakoshi and Acting Assistant Secretary of State at the US State Department's East Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau Sung Kim spoke by phone following missile launches from North Korea.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that on Thursday morning, North Korea had conducted two launches of ballistic missiles that fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. He said the launches threatened regional peace and security and were a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, so Japan voiced a strong protest.

Two missiles were fired from North Korea's territory on March 21. The missiles were not ballistic.

