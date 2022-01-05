Japanese, US Foreign, Defense Ministers to Meet Via Videoconference on Friday - Tokyo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Japanese Foreign and Defense Ministers will hold talks with their US counterparts via a video link on January 7, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Mr. KISHI Nobuo, Minister of Defense will hold the Japan-U.S.

Security Consultative Committee (SCC) with Honorable Antony Blinken and the Honorable Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense of the United States of America, respectively, by video teleconference on January 7th a.m., 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers will discuss common security issues, defense cooperation, joint implementation of the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" initiative, and other regional efforts, the statement read.