Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance of Cooperation With China - Ministry

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, held a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit and discussed the importance of cooperation with China on common challenges, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, held a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit and discussed the importance of cooperation with China on common challenges, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The two ministers concurred on continuing to work closely together in addressing issues related to China.

The two ministers also confirmed the importance of cooperating with China on shared challenges," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, Hayashi and Blinken discussed US-Japan-South Korea trilateral security cooperation aimed at achieving the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in compliance with the UN resolutions on North Korea.

The sides also shared opinions on the Ukraine conflict, economic security and space cooperation.