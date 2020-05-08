Japanese, US Leaders Confirm Collaboration in Fight Against COVID-19 - Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to interact in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to interact in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

"Prime Minister Abe held a 45-minute telephone conversation with US President Trump. They exchanged views on the situation in both countries in connection with the spread of the new coronavirus and measures to fight the infection, discussed the creation of drugs and vaccines, and steps to restore the economy ... Today, when the international community decided to act together, I think it was extremely important that the leaders of the two countries could confirm the interaction between Japan and the United States," Suga told reporters.

According to the Kyodo agency, the government of Japan has approved the antiviral drug dubbed Remdesivir as a medicine for patients with COVID-19.

A week earlier, the US government allowed the urgent use of the drug, which was originally developed by the Gilead Sciences company to treat the Ebola virus.

Japan has so far confirmed over 16,000 cases of COVID-19 and 603 fatalities.