UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese, US Leaders Confirm Collaboration In Fight Against COVID-19 - Tokyo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:23 PM

Japanese, US Leaders Confirm Collaboration in Fight Against COVID-19 - Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to interact in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to interact in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

"Prime Minister Abe held a 45-minute telephone conversation with US President Trump. They exchanged views on the situation in both countries in connection with the spread of the new coronavirus and measures to fight the infection, discussed the creation of drugs and vaccines, and steps to restore the economy ... Today, when the international community decided to act together, I think it was extremely important that the leaders of the two countries could confirm the interaction between Japan and the United States," Suga told reporters.

According to the Kyodo agency, the government of Japan has approved the antiviral drug dubbed Remdesivir as a medicine for patients with COVID-19.

A week earlier, the US government allowed the urgent use of the drug, which was originally developed by the Gilead Sciences company to treat the Ebola virus.

Japan has so far confirmed over 16,000 cases of COVID-19 and 603 fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Drugs Company Trump Japan United States Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uninterrupted supply of wheat' to Karachi's flour ..

8 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank releases annual report of d ..

9 minutes ago

Libya's Eastern-Based LNA Downs 2 Turkish Drones, ..

9 minutes ago

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Unveils 3 ..

8 minutes ago

Syrian fighters upping attacks on civilians during ..

8 minutes ago

Mosques, hospitals washed away with chlorine-mixed ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.