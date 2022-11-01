Japanese, US Leaders May Hold Bilateral Talks at G20 Summit in Bali - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Tokyo and Washigton have started final arrangements for a bilateral meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the upcoming G7 summit, Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The report also said that Tokyo may appoint Kishida's personal meetings with South Korean and Chinese leaders, which are set to partake in the G20 summit, which will take place in Bali, Indonesia from November 15-16, as well.

The agenda will include the Ukraine crisis, China's development, and North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.