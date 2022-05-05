Japanese, US Officials Discuss Enhanced Energy Cooperation - Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda, during his visit to the United States, has held meetings with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in energy, semiconductor production, export controls and other fields, the Japanese ministry said on Thursday.

"Taking into account the need to accelerate the transition to clean energy and achieve carbon neutrality, while maintaining the energy security of countries, the parties held discussions on a wide range of aspects of bilateral cooperation," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The parties discussed the possibility of increasing the output of US liquefied natural gas (LNG). Japan is also considering providing loans to Japanese firms which take part in the US LNG projects in order to reduce dependence on Russian energy carriers, the Kyodo news agency reported, referring to the joint statement.

Last year, Japan imported 74.32 million tonnes of LNG, of which Russia accounted for 8.8%, the US for 9.5%. Japanese media emphasize that if the US can increase LNG production, then Japan will be able to replace part of the LNG imported from Russia with American.

At the same time, the Japanese government has repeatedly said that Japan does not intend to leave Russian projects on Sakhalin, despite the withdrawal of Western partners from them. This is due to the fact that they provide the country with stable gas supplies at low prices. In addition, the official Tokyo emphasizes that any decisions regarding the import of Russian oil will be made based on the priority of ensuring Japan's energy security and in close coordination with the G7 countries.