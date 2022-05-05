UrduPoint.com

Japanese, US Officials Discuss Enhanced Energy Cooperation - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Japanese, US Officials Discuss Enhanced Energy Cooperation - Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda, during his visit to the United States, has held meetings with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in energy, semiconductor production, export controls and other fields, the Japanese ministry said on Thursday.

"Taking into account the need to accelerate the transition to clean energy and achieve carbon neutrality, while maintaining the energy security of countries, the parties held discussions on a wide range of aspects of bilateral cooperation," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The parties discussed the possibility of increasing the output of US liquefied natural gas (LNG). Japan is also considering providing loans to Japanese firms which take part in the US LNG projects in order to reduce dependence on Russian energy carriers, the Kyodo news agency reported, referring to the joint statement.

Last year, Japan imported 74.32 million tonnes of LNG, of which Russia accounted for 8.8%, the US for 9.5%. Japanese media emphasize that if the US can increase LNG production, then Japan will be able to replace part of the LNG imported from Russia with American.

At the same time, the Japanese government has repeatedly said that Japan does not intend to leave Russian projects on Sakhalin, despite the withdrawal of Western partners from them. This is due to the fact that they provide the country with stable gas supplies at low prices. In addition, the official Tokyo emphasizes that any decisions regarding the import of Russian oil will be made based on the priority of ensuring Japan's energy security and in close coordination with the G7 countries.

Related Topics

Import Russia Twitter Oil Visit Tokyo Same Japan United States Gas Commerce Media From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.