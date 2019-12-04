Japanese vehicle sale in S.Korea keeps halving trend amid boycott campaign

UrduPoint.com
Japanese vehicle sale in South Korea kept a halving trend last month amid the continuing campaign to boycott Japanese products and tour to Japan, industry data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Japanese vehicle sale in South Korea kept a halving trend last month amid the continuing campaign to boycott Japanese products and tour to Japan, industry data showed Wednesday.

The number of Japanese cars sold here in November was 2,357, down 56.4 percent from the same month of 2018, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

The Japanese vehicle sale began to fall sharply in July when Japan tightened control over its export to South Korea of three materials, vital to make memory chips and display panels that are the mainstay of the South Korean export.

The sale of Japanese brands declined 17.2 percent in July on a yearly basis, before tumbling 56.9 percent in August, 59.8 percent in September and 58.4 percent in October respectively.

During the January-November period, Japanese car sale retreated 18.9 percent over the year to 32,991 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of foreign luxury vehicles totaled 25,514 units in November, up 14.0 percent from a year earlier.

For the first 11 months of this year, foreign car sale in South Korea diminished 10.6 percent to 214,708 vehicles compared with the same period of last year.

