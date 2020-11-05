Japanese Virologist Achieves Artificial Synthesis of Coronavirus - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Wataru Kamitani, a professor of virology at the Gunma University, has succeeded in artificially synthesizing the coronavirus, which potentially bears use for understanding more about the virus' behavior and ways to subdue it, Japanese newspaper The Mainichi reported on Thursday.

"An artificially synthesized virus is the first tool in the process of unraveling the novel coronavirus. It is possible to simulate the spread of infections and growth of the virus to find out how pathogenicity occurs," the professor was quoted as saying.

Kamitani implanted the novel coronavirus genes into bacterial artificial chromosomes and reproduced the virus by reproducing the genetic information within a cell.

Given that 80 percent of the novel coronavirus genetic code is about 80 percent similar to that of the SARS coronavirus, the synthesized virus can help in understanding COVID-19-causing peculiarities, such as why the ORF3b gene ” the one that activates immune cells ” differs in length, the report said.

Moreover, the synthesized virus can reportedly be subjected to genetic modification to allow the implant of green fluorescent protein and make it exhibit fluorescence, which emits light that is visible to the human eye.