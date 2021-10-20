UrduPoint.com

Japanese Volcano Aso Erupts, Releases Ash At 2-Mile Height - Weather Agency

Wed 20th October 2021

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Mount Aso, the largest Japanese active volcano located in the country's southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture, erupted on Wednesday, Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

A column of smoke and ash prompted by the eruption rose to an altitude of 3.5 kilometers (2.

1 miles), while volcanic rocks flew around at a distance of 1 kilometer. Meteorologists warn of the danger of the release of stones and pyroclastic flows at a distance of up to 2 kilometers.

The agency issued a level three alert (level five is the highest possible) for the area, warning people not to approach the volcano.

The Ikata nuclear power plant is located not far away from the volcano. So far, no damages or casualties have been reported.

