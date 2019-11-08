UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Volcano Sakurajima Spews Ash Miles Into Air - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

Japanese Volcano Sakurajima Spews Ash Miles Into Air - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A volcano on the southwestern Japanese island of Kyushu spewed ash and smoke 5.5 kilometers (3.4 miles) into the air, the second such time in three years, media said.

Sakurajima has erupted around 130 times this year, according to Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The pillar of ash rose as high as 3 kilometers on two occasions.

No damage has been reported by the Kagoshima prefecture government.

A major eruption of the volcano a decade ago caused a record amount of ash to fall on the nearby city of Kagoshima ” 243 grams per square meter (0.8 ounces per square foot).

Related Topics

Kagoshima Media Government

Recent Stories

Sub-committee formed to focus on freedom of expres ..

7 minutes ago

Austrian Schwab leads Turkish Open, Rose two shots ..

7 minutes ago

Minor boy dies, ten injure in separate road mishap ..

8 minutes ago

UK Citizens' Intent to Vote for Tories, Labor Down ..

8 minutes ago

Awareness campaign against AIDS to start from Nov ..

8 minutes ago

Nationalists in Tbilisi Seek to Disrupt Screening ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.