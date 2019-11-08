Japanese Volcano Sakurajima Spews Ash Miles Into Air - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A volcano on the southwestern Japanese island of Kyushu spewed ash and smoke 5.5 kilometers (3.4 miles) into the air, the second such time in three years, media said.

Sakurajima has erupted around 130 times this year, according to Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The pillar of ash rose as high as 3 kilometers on two occasions.

No damage has been reported by the Kagoshima prefecture government.

A major eruption of the volcano a decade ago caused a record amount of ash to fall on the nearby city of Kagoshima ” 243 grams per square meter (0.8 ounces per square foot).