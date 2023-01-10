Japanese Warship Loses Control at Sea Prompting Fears of Fuel Leakage - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Fuel leakage is feared in waters near Japan's western prefecture of Yamaguchi after Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer Inazuma reported it could no longer sail on its own, Japanese media reported Tuesday.

The Japanese Coast Guard received a signal that the destroyer had lost control at about 12:30 local time (03:30 GMT), the Kyodo news agency reported. None of the crew members were injured, the agency added.

There is a possibility that the ship lost control after striking rocks on the seabed, the report read. Media also reported that there was a 30-by-30-meter (98-by-98-feet) oil slick on the surface of the sea around the vessel.

MSDF has now sent another ship to the site of the incident to tow the destroyer back to port, according to the report.