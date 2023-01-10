UrduPoint.com

Japanese Warship Loses Control At Sea Prompting Fears Of Fuel Leakage - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Japanese Warship Loses Control at Sea Prompting Fears of Fuel Leakage - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Fuel leakage is feared in waters near Japan's western prefecture of Yamaguchi after Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer Inazuma reported it could no longer sail on its own, Japanese media reported Tuesday.

The Japanese Coast Guard received a signal that the destroyer had lost control at about 12:30 local time (03:30 GMT), the Kyodo news agency reported. None of the crew members were injured, the agency added.

There is a possibility that the ship lost control after striking rocks on the seabed, the report read. Media also reported that there was a 30-by-30-meter (98-by-98-feet) oil slick on the surface of the sea around the vessel.

MSDF has now sent another ship to the site of the incident to tow the destroyer back to port, according to the report.

Related Topics

Injured Oil Japan SITE Media

Recent Stories

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

4 minutes ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

4 minutes ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

8 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

26 minutes ago
 realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with ..

Realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with an Extended 4GB RAM Update

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.