Japanese Warships Test Fire SM-3 Missiles For First Time - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022

Japanese Warships Test Fire SM-3 Missiles for First Time - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Japan on Monday conducted first successful test launches of the SM-3 ballistic missile interceptors from its Maya and Haguro destroyers with support from the United States, the Japanese maritime self-defense force said.

"The JMSDF conducted the SM-3 launch tests of the JS MAYA and JS HAGURO with support from the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency in order to confirm their functions for ballistic missile defense (BMD) as described below," a statement read, adding that "it was the first time that a Japanese warship fired this missile."

The launches took place near Hawaii. On November 16 Tokyo time, the Maya destroyer test fired SM-3 Block IIA ” an enhanced interceptor missile jointly developed by Japan and the US. On November 19 Tokyo time, the Haguro destroyer launched SM-3 Block IB.

In both cases, the weapons successfully hit ballistic missile targets launched from the US missile range facility on Kauai island, the Japanese self-defense forces said.

In addition, tests on tracking and prosecuting took place on November 21 without actual launches.

So far, SM-3 Block IIA has been test launched six times, with four of the tests being successful. However, the launches have never been previously carried out from Japanese destroyers.

Costs for the US-Japanese joint development of the interceptor have amounted to 110 billion Yen ($780 million). SM-3 Block IIA is able to hit ballistic missiles fired on a lofted trajectory, when a close-to-vertical launch allows the interceptor to reduce the flight distance by increasing the height.

