UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Watchdog Approves Restart Of Reactor At Onagawa NPP Hit By 2011 Quake - Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:57 PM

Japanese Watchdog Approves Restart of Reactor at Onagawa NPP Hit by 2011 Quake - Operator

Japan's Tohoku Electric Power company said on Wednesday that it had received a first green light from a Japanese nuclear watchdog to restart a reactor at its Onagawa nuclear power plant (NPP), which was extensively damaged in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Japan's Tohoku Electric Power company said on Wednesday that it had received a first green light from a Japanese nuclear watchdog to restart a reactor at its Onagawa nuclear power plant (NPP), which was extensively damaged in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority concluded that stringent safety measures put into place by the plant's operator now meet stricter regulations introduced in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi disaster.

"All of our company has dealt seriously and carefully with the examination so far, and we believe that we have reached a major milestone towards a permission to restart the facility. We will continue to respond appropriately to assessments by the committee," the company's press release read.

The company also noted the importance of gaining understanding of local residents ahead of the restart of the facility.

"We will continue to make efforts to gain understanding of as many people as possible through various initiatives such as facility tours where visitors can actually see safety measures put in place at the power plant," the press release read.

This is the first step in resuming operations at the Onagawa plant. The regulator will also conduct extensive public consultation for one month before giving its formal approval.

Tohoku Electric Power is expected to spend nearly $3.1 billion to finish reinforcing seismic and anti-tsunami protection systems until March 2021. The measures include raising seawalls to 29 meters (95 feet) at the plant. Apart from the nuclear regulator, the company also has to obtain approvals from local governments.

The Onagawa plant consists of three nuclear reactors which were shut down after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Despite being in close proximity to the quake's epicenter, and being flooded by the tsunami, the plant's cooling system saved the reactors from the same meltdowns which struck the Fukushima Daiichi plant. In October 2018, Tohoku Electric Power announced that reactor No. 1 would be decommissioned permanently. The operator is also reportedly considering applying to the Nuclear Regulation Authority to resume operations at reactor No. 3.

All of Japan's 54 operating nuclear reactors were shut down in March 2011 after a 9.0 magnitude offshore earthquake and subsequent tsunami struck the Fukushima Daiichi plant. This caused three reactors to meltdown, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. Before the 2011 disaster, Japan had generated about 30 percent of its electricity from nuclear reactors.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Electricity Nuclear Company Tours Fukushima Same Japan March October 2018 All From Billion

Recent Stories

OIC Launches its third Festival in Jeddah with a G ..

32 minutes ago

Central Punjab 13 for four in chase of 325

35 minutes ago

Action to be taken against illegal financing and l ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly's body recommends action against ..

4 minutes ago

On government's request ,Islamabad High Court bars ..

4 minutes ago

Fawad, Sarfaraz score big hundreds against Souther ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.