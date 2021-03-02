Japanese Woman Dies After Pfizer Vaccination, Experts to Check for Link - Health Ministry

A woman, who was over 60, died in Japan shortly after she was inoculated with Pfizer vaccine, an investigation into a potential connection of her death to the vaccinations was launched, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) A woman, who was over 60, died in Japan shortly after she was inoculated with Pfizer vaccine, an investigation into a potential connection of her death to the vaccinations was launched, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said on Tuesday.

Although no link between the death and the vaccination has been identified so far, experts will try to find out whether the death was caused by COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Ministry, the woman, who received a jab of the Comirnaty vaccine on February 26, did not suffer from any diseases or have any allergic reactions.

The suspected cause of death is subarachnoid hemorrhage a type of internal brain bleeding.