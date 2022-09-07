Japanese Yen Falls to 144 Per US Dollar Hitting 24-Year Low

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Japanese Yen on Wednesday continued to fall, tumbling to 144 yen per US Dollar for the first time since August 1998, according to trading data.

On Wednesday morning, Japan's yen reached 144.02 per US dollar and then traded at 143.15-143.18.

The yen fell after US macro statistics turned out to be better than forecast. The US Services business Activity Index rose to 56.9% in August from 56.7% in July, while to experts expected a decline. In addition, the fall is explained by significant differences in approaches of the US and Japanese central banks to monetary policy.

The US Federal Reserve continues to increase the interest rate, while Japan, on the contrary, adheres to an ultra-soft monetary policy and keeps the rate negative.

The Japanese government has expressed concern over the sharp depreciation of the yen, the Kyodo news agency reported.

"I get the impression that recent (yen) movements are rapid. I'm concerned about the yen's depreciation, which has been one-sided," Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi was quoted as saying by Kyodo.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also noted the yen's "rapid and one-sided" recent moves, according to the report.