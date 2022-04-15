(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Japan's greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal year 2020 have fallen to the lowest point since 1990, down 5.1% year-on-year, the Japanese Environment Ministry said on Friday.

Total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have decreased to 1,150 million tons, registering a drop of 62 million tons or 5.1% down year-on-year. This is a record low figure since 1990, when emission estimates began.

Emission cuts in Japan are going into their seventh consecutive year. The main factor for the 5.1% decrease in comparison to the previous year is reduced energy consumption due to a slow-down in industry production and a drop in passenger and freight traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The key figures, compared to 2019, show that industry sector emissions fell to 356 million tons, which is 31.2 million tons (8.1%) fewer; transport sector emissions fell to 185 million tons, a reduction of 21 million tons (10.2%). However, as time spent at home increased, residential sector emissions soared to 166 million tons, which is 7.2 million tons (4.5%) more than in the previous year.

Japan has set a goal to reduce GHG emissions by 40-70% by 2050.