UrduPoint.com

Japan's 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Hit Record Low In 30 Years - Environment Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Japan's 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Hit Record Low in 30 Years - Environment Ministry

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal year 2020 have fallen to the lowest point since 1990, down 5.1% year-on-year, the Japanese Environment Ministry said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Japan's greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal year 2020 have fallen to the lowest point since 1990, down 5.1% year-on-year, the Japanese Environment Ministry said on Friday.

Total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have decreased to 1,150 million tons, registering a drop of 62 million tons or 5.1% down year-on-year. This is a record low figure since 1990, when emission estimates began.

Emission cuts in Japan are going into their seventh consecutive year. The main factor for the 5.1% decrease in comparison to the previous year is reduced energy consumption due to a slow-down in industry production and a drop in passenger and freight traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The key figures, compared to 2019, show that industry sector emissions fell to 356 million tons, which is 31.2 million tons (8.1%) fewer; transport sector emissions fell to 185 million tons, a reduction of 21 million tons (10.2%). However, as time spent at home increased, residential sector emissions soared to 166 million tons, which is 7.2 million tons (4.5%) more than in the previous year.

Japan has set a goal to reduce GHG emissions by 40-70% by 2050.

Related Topics

Traffic Japan Gas 2019 2020 Industry Million

Recent Stories

Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 minutes ago
 Govt to adopt austerity measures for extending rel ..

Govt to adopt austerity measures for extending relief to poor people: Ahsan

2 minutes ago
 Step mother kills daughter

Step mother kills daughter

2 minutes ago
 First Flight With New US Military Aid for Ukraine ..

First Flight With New US Military Aid for Ukraine to Arrive Within 24 Hours - Re ..

4 minutes ago
 Tunisian envoy calls on COAS

Tunisian envoy calls on COAS

4 minutes ago
 Mother of nation Bilquis Edhi transcends to her et ..

Mother of nation Bilquis Edhi transcends to her eternal abode

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.