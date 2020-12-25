(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered an apology for making incorrect statements about the scandal on the misuse of public funds, Japanese media reported on Friday.

The scandal over expenses paid from public funds for receptions of Abe's supporters broke out in late November. Abe, as prime minister, consistently ensured that party funds were not allocated for such purposes. These payments were not properly processed and may qualify as voter bribery.

"I deeply regret and apologize to the people for making incorrect statements. I want to correct my words and bring them into line with reality. Violations were made without my knowledge, but I still bear responsibility for what happened," Abe commented during appearance on NHK.

The Special Investigation Team of the Tokyo Prosecutor's office decided not to charge the former prime minister with violations, but charges were brought against Abe's chief secretary.