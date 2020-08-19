UrduPoint.com
Japan's Abe Back To Work Amid Ongoing Health Rumors

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to work on Wednesday following three days off that included a hospital visit and gave rise to speculations about the state of his health.

"I underwent a checkup the day before yesterday to take full care of my health. I am returning to work now and I hope to work hard," Abe said while entering the office, as quoted by Kyodo.

Rumors about the 65-year-old politician's condition surfaced after July reports about him vomiting blood. In addition, people close to Abe have said that the prime minister has shown signs of exhaustion after months of steering the nation's coronavirus response.

Abe's aide said that Monday's hospital visit was a regular checkup.

During his previous tenure from 2006-2007, Abe had to resign from the office over an intestinal disease.

