Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes South Korea must abide by the 1965 agreement with Tokyo, which settled damages for the use of forced labor during World War II, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes South Korea must abide by the 1965 agreement with Tokyo, which settled damages for the use of forced labor during World War II, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, the prime minister made this statement during a meeting with with former Chief Cabinet Secretary Takeo Kawamura. The latter held talks with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Monday, touching upon the wartime labor dispute.

The relations between Japan and South Korea dampened last year after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

The ties became even more tense in July, when Japan canceled preferential treatment for the exports of chemical compounds, which are needed for the production of semiconductors and displays, to South Korea.

In August, Tokyo decided to remove Seoul from the list of trade partners that have preferences in importing Japanese technologies and high-tech products from August 28. Japan has cited security concerns as the reason behind its decision, saying it suspected Seoul of exporting double-purpose goods to Pyongyang in betrayal of Tokyo's confidence. Seoul retaliated by excluding Japan from its list of favored trade partners with facilitated export conditions.