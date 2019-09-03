UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Abe Believes Seoul Must Abide By Agreement Settling Wartime Labor Issue - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:32 PM

Japan's Abe Believes Seoul Must Abide by Agreement Settling Wartime Labor Issue - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes South Korea must abide by the 1965 agreement with Tokyo, which settled damages for the use of forced labor during World War II, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes South Korea must abide by the 1965 agreement with Tokyo, which settled damages for the use of forced labor during World War II, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, the prime minister made this statement during a meeting with with former Chief Cabinet Secretary Takeo Kawamura. The latter held talks with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Monday, touching upon the wartime labor dispute.

The relations between Japan and South Korea dampened last year after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

The ties became even more tense in July, when Japan canceled preferential treatment for the exports of chemical compounds, which are needed for the production of semiconductors and displays, to South Korea.

In August, Tokyo decided to remove Seoul from the list of trade partners that have preferences in importing Japanese technologies and high-tech products from August 28. Japan has cited security concerns as the reason behind its decision, saying it suspected Seoul of exporting double-purpose goods to Pyongyang in betrayal of Tokyo's confidence. Seoul retaliated by excluding Japan from its list of favored trade partners with facilitated export conditions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Takeo Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea July August World War All From Cabinet Agreement Top Court

Recent Stories

Japan to Weigh All Factors Before Deciding to Join ..

3 minutes ago

Russia drops 'mass unrest' charges against five al ..

3 minutes ago

Montenegro coach fumes at Basketball World Cup 'ro ..

3 minutes ago

England call up Overton for fourth Test

12 minutes ago

Sudan's Transitional Government to Be Announced Wi ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Helicopters Presents Ka-226T Chopper Desig ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.