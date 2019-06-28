OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday called for a WTO reform, saying it was necessary for maintaining a multilateral trading system.

"WTO reform is needed urgently in order to maintain the multilateral trading system as WTO is not reflecting the change of the time," Abe said in his opening remarks before the G20 leaders' working lunch.