UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Abe Denies Destroying Of Blossom Party Guest Linked To Disclosure Request- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Japan's Abe Denies Destroying of Blossom Party Guest Linked to Disclosure Request- Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the list of this year's cherry-blossom viewing party guests was destroyed according to schedule, and denied allegations that it was somehow related to the disclosure request from an opposition lawmaker, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the list of this year's cherry-blossom viewing party guests was destroyed according to schedule, and denied allegations that it was somehow related to the disclosure request from an opposition lawmaker, media reported.

According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, Abe made the remarks in the upper house of parliament while responding to a question from a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Abe added that the digital data also could not be restored, emphasizing that the government considered changing the period of time for which such lists were kept.

The cherry-blossom viewing party is a decades-old tradition in Japan when the prime hosts thousands of guests via taxpayer funds. The guests usually include prominent politicians, business figures, famous artists, entertainers and athletes.

This year's event, held on April 13, has been marred by a scandal surrounding the government's overspending. The documents containing the list of guests were shredded on May 9, the same day when an opposition party member asked for disclosure.

The scandal aroused questions regarding the parties held in recent years. An opposition member claimed that the former chairman of a health equipment company called Japan Life, Masayoshi Yamaguchi, attended the party in 2015. This company was suspected of fraudulent business practices the year before.

The government has reportedly canceled next year's event. It was previously canceled in 2011 due to an earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima disaster; and in 2012 after North Korean threatened to fire a ballistic missile.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Prime Minister Scandal Business Parliament Threatened Company Fukushima Same Japan April May 2015 Media Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

Six die, including rescuers, in France's flood-hit ..

1 minute ago

Society collectively responsible to eliminate depr ..

1 minute ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.