Japan's Abe Lifts COVID-19 State Of Emergency Across Most Of Country, Not Tokyo
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:22 PM
The state of emergency was lifted in 39 of the 47 Japanese prefectures , but remains in place in Tokyo and Osaka, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The state of emergency was lifted in 39 of the 47 Japanese prefectures , but remains in place in Tokyo and Osaka, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.
The state of emergency was declared in several Japanese areas in early April for a month and them was expanded to the whole country until May 31.