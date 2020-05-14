UrduPoint.com
Japan's Abe Lifts COVID-19 State Of Emergency Across Most Of Country, Not Tokyo

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:22 PM

The state of emergency was lifted in 39 of the 47 Japanese prefectures , but remains in place in Tokyo and Osaka, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday

The state of emergency was declared in several Japanese areas in early April for a month and them was expanded to the whole country until May 31.

