TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The state of emergency was lifted in 39 of the 47 Japanese prefectures , but remains in place in Tokyo and Osaka, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.

The state of emergency was declared in several Japanese areas in early April for a month and them was expanded to the whole country until May 31.