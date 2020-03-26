(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who led the first meeting of the task force organized by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has ordered Economic Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura to prepare a basic policy to deal with the outbreak, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Nishimura was charged with overseeing the coronavirus law adopted earlier this month. The policy will comprise a status report on the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the government's general approach toward the epidemic and a list of the most necessary steps to be taken.

Abe called for closer cooperation between the Federal government, local authorities, medical facilities and ordinary citizens to combat the disease.

According to the broadcaster, the government currently has the power to declare a countrywide emergency after consulting with infectious disease specialists and regional governors.

To date, the Japanese authorities have confirmed 1,313 coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities.