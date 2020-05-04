UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Japan will invest an extra $834 million in the global efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a virtual pledging event on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Japan will invest an extra $834 million in the global efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a virtual pledging event on Monday.

"In order to make a turnaround in this battle, a high priority lies in the development of medicines in the short term and vaccines in the medium and long term. The Government of Japan will make a total investment of approximately $834 million at home and abroad to contribute to global efforts," he said.

Abe said at Coronavirus Global Response, an international fundraiser hosted by the European Union and its partners, that Japan would allocate $234 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the vaccine alliance Gavi to help find a COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to over $20 million already donated.

He also said that Japan would make its anti-flu drug Avigan available to another 40 countries for clinical studies on its efficiency as a coronavirus cure, after approving it for more than 40 countries through the UN Office for Project Services.

"As for Avigan, which is developed in Japan and regarded as promising medicine, we decided, from a humanitarian perspective, to provide them as a grant to counties in need, for advancing clinical research," he said.

Moreover, Japan will earmark $4.5 billion in emergency loans for developing countries struggling to contain the economic fallout of the epidemic.

"Japan will help maintain and revitalize economic activities in developing countries in Asia and Oceania as well as other parts of the world. We have decided to establish a new emergency loan of approximately $4.5 billion over the next two years," Abe promised.

Developing countries will also receive $1.5 billion in humanitarian assistance from Japan, he said further.

"Regarding our assistance to developing countries, in response to the UN's appeal for humanitarian assistance, we will provide more than $1.54 billion to countries with weak health systems," he said.

Japan provided $140 million in emergency aid to Iran and neighboring countries by the end of March and assisted developing countries in taking countermeasures against infectious diseases and prepare health systems.

