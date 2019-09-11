UrduPoint.com
Japan's Abe Revamps Ruling Party's Executive Lineup

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has carried out a reshuffle within the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party, appointing Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki as chairman of the party's General Council.

Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary-General of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), remains in his post, as well as former foreign minister Fumio Kishida who is chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council.

Japan's former education minister Hakubun Shimomura will now be head of LDP's Election Strategy Committee.

Cabinet reshuffles are expected later on Wednesday.

