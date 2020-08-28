UrduPoint.com
Japan's Abe Says Citizens To Decide On His Legacy As Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday the Japanese people would be the ones to decide what his legacy is as the head of state.

"Legacy is something that is decided by citizens. History will decide what it is, I think," Abe told a press conference, after announcing his resignation.

"We challenged 20-year-long deflation with 'the three arrows' policy and were able to create more than 4 million jobs," Abe remarked.

Toward the end of his speech, the prime minister was nearly in tears.

More Stories From World

