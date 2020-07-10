(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced that the ongoing heavy rains are expected to be designated as a natural disaster, NHK broadcasting service reported on Friday.

Abe, speaking at a meeting of the government's disaster task force earlier in the day, said that the rains would likely be classified as a severe natural disaster based on damage surveys and that it would bring more state funds for the recovery of affected areas.

Abe also mentioned that 2,300 people had been rescued across the country.

Japan has been struck by torrential rain since Saturday, with the Kyushu island being hardest-hit. At least 62 people died and over a dozen more are missing as a result of natural disasters, according to the latest data. The media reported most casualties in the Kuma village of the Kumamoto prefecture, located in the center of Kyushu.