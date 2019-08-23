TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he planned to address the issues of international economic development, as well as the situation in the middle East and the North Korea crisis at the upcoming G7 summit in France.

"I plan to exchange opinions and achieve results on such issues as the sustainable growth of the international economy, maintaining freedom of foreign trade, and regional issues of North Korea and the Middle East," Abe told reporters before taking off to France, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Abe noted that he also planned to address the situation in the Middle East during his talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.

"As for the situation in the Middle East, where tensions are mounting, I am planning to exchange frank opinions with regard to the need to continue diplomatic efforts in the future," Abe added.

Abe also addressed South Korea's decision to scrap a military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan amid a trade row between the two countries.

The prime minister reportedly said that Seoul "hurt relations of trust" with Tokyo by abandoning the deal, which was particularly important with regard to North Korea's weapons tests.

Japan would closely cooperate with the United States to ensure peace and stability in the region, Abe argued, adding that the security of Japan would be ensured, too.

Abe will meet with other G7 heads of state in France's southern city of Biarritz at the three-day summit, which will begin on Saturday.