Japan's Abe Says Regrets Leaving Before Peace Treaty With Russia Could Be Signed
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he was sorry to leave before he could sign a peace treaty with Russia or pass a constitutional amendment.
"It is a pity that I was unable to resolve the abduction issue myself. It breaks my heart to leave office without realizing my ambition of signing a peace treaty with Russia, passing a constitutional amendment," Abe told a press conference.