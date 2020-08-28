MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he was sorry to leave before he could sign a peace treaty with Russia or pass a constitutional amendment.

"It is a pity that I was unable to resolve the abduction issue myself. It breaks my heart to leave office without realizing my ambition of signing a peace treaty with Russia, passing a constitutional amendment," Abe told a press conference.