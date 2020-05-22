UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:17 PM

Japan's Abe Says Will Not Resign Over Gambling Scandal Involving Tokyo's Top Prosecutor

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that he would not resign following the scandalous resignation of the chief of the Tokyo prosecutors' office, Hiromu Kurokawa, who had violated the self-isolation regime by playing mahjong for money with other people, which is a criminal offense in Japan

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that he would not resign following the scandalous resignation of the chief of the Tokyo prosecutors' office, Hiromu Kurokawa, who had violated the self-isolation regime by playing mahjong for money with other people, which is a criminal offense in Japan.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese government accepted the resignation of Kurokawa. The Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine reported on Wednesday that Kurokawa, who was tipped by media as a likely successor to the country's top prosecutor, had played the game of tiles with three journalists from two of Japan's major newspapers earlier in May.

"I must fulfill my mission to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, protect the lives and health of the population, and ensure the employment and the continuity of business activity," Abe said in parliament.

The statement came in response to the criticism of some opposition lawmakers who said Abe and Japan's Justice Minister, Masako Mori, had failed to acknowledge their responsibility in connection with the incident involving Kurokawa. Mori, on her part, filed an appeal with the prime minister with a proposal to take responsibility for Kurokawa, but Abe did not agree to dismiss the minister.

