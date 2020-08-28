MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his coalition partners, Komeito, that he was planning to step down, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The NHK broadcaster reported earlier in the day that Abe was planning to resign because of health issues and may announce it later on Friday.

The head of Komeito, Yamaguchi Natsuo, told the NHK he was surprised to learn of Abe's decision. The party leadership will have an emergency meeting later in the day.