Japan's Abe To Reshuffle Cabinet Next Week After Election Win - Reports
Mon 02nd September 2019
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he planned to reshuffle the cabinet after receiving a strong mandate in July's parliamentary election, media said
His conservative ruling coalition won a simple majority in the upper house of parliament and now controls both chambers.
Abe said at a liaison meeting of the government and coalition parties that he wanted to bring in a stronger lineup, while emphasizing continuity and stability, according to the NHK public broadcaster.
Abe's coalition fell short of a two-thirds majority in the election which would have allowed him to amend the constitution to strengthen the military, his key campaign promise.