MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he planned to reshuffle the cabinet after receiving a strong mandate in July 's parliamentary election media said.

His conservative ruling coalition won a simple majority in the upper house of parliament and now controls both chambers.

Abe said at a liaison meeting of the government and coalition parties that he wanted to bring in a stronger lineup, while emphasizing continuity and stability, according to the NHK public broadcaster.

Abe's coalition fell short of a two-thirds majority in the election which would have allowed him to amend the constitution to strengthen the military, his key campaign promise.