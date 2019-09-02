UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Abe To Reshuffle Cabinet Next Week After Election Win - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:23 PM

Japan's Abe to Reshuffle Cabinet Next Week After Election Win - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he planned to reshuffle the cabinet after receiving a strong mandate in July's parliamentary election, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he planned to reshuffle the cabinet after receiving a strong mandate in July's parliamentary election, media said.

His conservative ruling coalition won a simple majority in the upper house of parliament and now controls both chambers.

Abe said at a liaison meeting of the government and coalition parties that he wanted to bring in a stronger lineup, while emphasizing continuity and stability, according to the NHK public broadcaster.

Abe's coalition fell short of a two-thirds majority in the election which would have allowed him to amend the constitution to strengthen the military, his key campaign promise.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament July Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

40 minutes ago

Arab League Head to Meet With Iraqi Leaders, Discu ..

2 minutes ago

Bill introduced in Senate to restrict NAB from pro ..

2 minutes ago

No-Deal Brexit May Lead to Up to 2-Day Cargo Vehic ..

2 minutes ago

MCI does not allocate fund for zoo animal's food t ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police book man for taking out 'illegal ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.