UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Abe To Visit Moscow For WWII Victory Day Celebration In Early May - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

Japan's Abe to Visit Moscow for WWII Victory Day Celebration in Early May - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Moscow in May to participate in events marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, Japan's state-run Kyodo agency said on Friday, citing government sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Moscow in May to participate in events marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, Japan's state-run Kyodo agency said on Friday, citing government sources.

Additionally, Abe plans to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 8 or 10. The meeting is currently being coordinated, the agency said.

Putin invited Abe to attend the Victory Day celebrations in December.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Germany Vladimir Putin Japan May December Government

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y6s is Up For Grabs as it goes on Sale Nati ..

16 minutes ago

All Pakistan Cricket Tournament starts in Muzaffar ..

1 minute ago

4.7 Kg hashish seized, 12 arrested in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Killer gets 80 years jail imprisonment

1 minute ago

Couple among three killed in road accident in Sarg ..

1 minute ago

Environment committee issues NOCs for 61 petrol pu ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.