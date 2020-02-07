(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Moscow in May to participate in events marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, Japan's state-run Kyodo agency said on Friday, citing government sources.

Additionally, Abe plans to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 8 or 10. The meeting is currently being coordinated, the agency said.

Putin invited Abe to attend the Victory Day celebrations in December.